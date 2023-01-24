PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to Kim Day, our latest Golden Apple Award winner!

Day was nominated by Katy Herrmann, a student at Pal-Mac High School.

She says, “I was like that’s the teacher that’s had an impact on me. She really inspires her students and instead of just making sure she gets through the curriculum she makes sure she has an impact and effects students.”

It’s been 2 years since Katy Herrmann had Kim Day for a teacher. But she still remembers the way she made her feel as a freshman learning English during Covid. That’s why she nominated her for the award. Herrmann says, “She’s also the director of our musical which I’m in so I’ve been working with her, and she still has that same energy the same wanting to hear what our young minds have to say and our ideas working with us instead of on us.”

Andy Wahl, Pal-Mac High School Principal says, “The way in which she treats them, there’s a respect. You can see it both ways. It’s wonderful to see.”

This is Day’s 25th year teaching and 20th at Pal-Mac. She has also been directing the school’s musicals for 15 years. In an indirect way, it was her love for theater that led her to teaching.

Day says, “I was a theater major, and I had a love for literature and my parents were thinking you know the unemployment rate for actors is not great and they said you know you have a love for literature, theater, kids so this would be the best kind of transition. 25 years later. It’s perfect. It’s my calling.