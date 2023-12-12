Churchville, N.Y. (WROC)— Congratulations to our latest Golden Apple Award winner, Kayla Hare. Hare teaches foreign languages to students at Churchville-Chili Middle School.

“Being in her classroom is rigorous, kids are learning, and they have fun. She is a fantastic asset to our school and is involved in so much and really cares about kids and ensuring they feel welcome at school and are getting a rich learning experience.”, says Principal Rebecca Tibbitts.

Natalie McCaffery and Violet Wanck-Kann nominated Mrs. Hare for a Golden Apple Award after she taught them French last year.

“She’s a great human, great coach, great teacher, just a great everything. Honestly, she is not only my favorite teacher, but she’s like a friend to me,” Natalie says. “She was a really engaging teacher. In an hour and a half class she had the two lesson plans and she was extremely organized, had us play games to help us learn French vocabulary”, says Violet.

Mrs. Hare was teaching Spanish to a group of 8th graders when we snuck in to surprise her.

“Being from a family of teachers just made me really love being in the education field. When I went to Brockport, I had the opportunity to tutor students at Brockport, then went to Costa Rica and it was just a huge passion of mine,” says Kayla Hare.

Hare has been teaching for 10 years and has this advice for people thinking about becoming a teacher. She says, “It is hard work, making sure that your intentions are well and really want to help students succeed, even when there are good times and bad times.”

She says working with students is her favorite part of teaching. She also coaches basketball and tries to support her students in all of their extra-curricular activities.

Principal Rebecca Tibbitts adds, “The kids just love her, and she is just super involved here at school and she really does care about our Churchville-Chili community.”

Congratulations Mrs. Hare!