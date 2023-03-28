CHURCHVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to this week’s Golden Apple Award winner, Katie McArdle.

She combines her love of art with teaching and has inspired the entire school to get creative too.

“She is very innovative, very creative. She has an artistic side,” said Churchville Elementary Principal Kate Daly. “In fact, she is also certified as an art teacher so she brings that into the classroom with the kindergarteners. She’s extremely nurturing, always greets them with a big smile, and makes them all feel so special in their classroom.”

Mrs. McArdle’s enthusiasm spills out of the classroom and into the hallways too. She took hallway decorating to a whole new level and now the entire school holds competitions. It’s one of the reasons she was nominated for a Golden Apple Award.

This is Katie McArdle’s 18th year of teaching. She says, “I have taught kindergarten, first grade, second grade, fourth grade, and I’m definitely here to stay in Kindergarten, so it’s my favorite. I love it. We are having a lot of fun.”

Her goal is for all of her students to leave her class loving school. “I just like to make it an exciting room and pleasant place to be. I love being creative, organizing and I love to get them to join me in the love for art,” McArdle says.