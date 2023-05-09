Greece, N.Y. (WROC)— Congratulations to Julieann Bechtold, a music teacher from Greece Athena Middle School!

She is our latest Golden Apple Award winner.

Bechtold puts in a lot of extra hours making sure the Middle School Chorus at Greece Athena sounds it’s best.

Colleague Crystal Robinson says, “she is here bright and early every morning planning, putting in countless hours after school to get concerts prepared, Seabreeze trips, whatever is going on to make sure the kids have a wonderful experience,” she says.

It’s not just the students, but also her co-workers who are singing her praises.

Greece Athena Middle School Principal Jason Fulkerson says, “she is the ultimate team player. She’s got a heart and is in it for our students. She has done so much for our community in the several years she has been here in Greece.”



Julieann Bechtold says, “ever since 8th grade I knew that I wanted to be a music teacher. I have a passion for music. I love music.” It’s clear she loves teaching too.

Mrs. Bechtold has been teaching in Greece for 34 years. She is the vocal music director and leads a 125 member chorus. But this year will be her last here. She plans to retire at the end of the school year. But she will leave on a high note.

“So blessed and privileged just to have these guys here, so thank you,” says Bechtold.