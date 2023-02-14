HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to Joanne Gravelle, our latest Golden Apple Award winner!

Mrs. Gravelle has been teaching 7th Grade Social Studies at Honeoye Falls-Lima Middle School for 10 years. She also directs the school’s musical.

“She has this remarkable ability to get the most out of every single person. That power of connection helps lift up and level up all the people that she is working with each day,” says Jason Juszczak, the principal of Honeoye Falls-Lima Middle School.

Colleen Smith’s daughter nominated her for the award. Smith says, “I think Mrs. Gravelle just makes it fun and interesting and there’s a lot of teachers that go above and beyond, so it’s a great district.”

Joelle Smith adds, “She’s like really nice, I can talk to her about anything. She is always there, and I really like her teaching style.”

She was in the middle of helping students with a big project when we came in to surprise her.

Joanne Gravelle says, “I’m just really blown away. You show up every day, do your job, love your kids so it’s just really nice to be recognized in this way. I’m really fortunate to work with such great kids and in a great district, so they make it easy really.

She calls her job a dream, which is a great reality for her students.

“My dream job was to teach social studies, direct musicals, and that happens here at HF-L and I am so fortunate it does, so,” says Gravelle.