PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Sometimes a teacher can leave a lasting impact on a student. Jessie Nimeh is one of those teachers and she is our latest Golden Apple Award Winner!

Inside Ms. Nimeh’s 3rd grade classroom at Indian Landing Elementary in Penfield, students are encouraged to be curious.

Former student Rhys Goodman says, “she cared about everyone’s opinion and supported it but also showed the other side of it, which I loved.”

It’s one of many reasons he decided to nominate his former teacher for a Golden Apple Award.

“She was just an outstanding teacher to me and she appreciated everyone and all of her students and she went above and beyond,” Goodman adds.

Ms. Nimeh has been teaching at Indian Landing Elementary for the past 10 years. It’s a special place for her.

“I attended 6th grade here and lived 3 houses away. So working here has been a real special treat. My mom worked here for over 20 years too, so it’s a family affair,” says Jessie Nimeh.

She encourages her students to ask a lot of questions and loves learning new things along with them.

“Children to me are like the wisest people so we have a lot to learn from them and I am a very curious person and being around curious people, all the time, is an absolute thrill,” Nimeh adds.

She has some advice for those thinking about becoming a teacher. “Be prepared to devote your life to your work. It is a profession, I am really glad to be a part of and these kids are like my family. it will take up a huge portion of your heart,” she adds.