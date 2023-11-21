Fairport, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to Hank Maher, our latest Golden Apple Award Winner. Hank is a paraprofessional at Fairport’s Johanna Perrin Middle School and at 88 years old, proves that age is just a number.

“He loves the kids, the kids love him, and we’re just fortunate he’s with us,” says Co-worker Dennis Smyth.

School Principal Patrick Grow adds, “He wants to be here, wants to help the kids, wants to make the community a better place. It’s everything we kind of hope for.”



“He will take the toughest of the tough and work his hardest to make them the best that they can be,” says Co-worker Heather Crowley.

Mr. Hank is so well loved, friends and family came from far and wide to help us, surprise him.



“I’ve been teaching a long time and it’s one of my favorite things to do. It keeps me alive, gives me a lot of activity walking around and being available,” Maher says.

Mr. Hank taught at RIT for 26 years working with deaf students. He also taught in other countries like Germany, Australia and Jamaica with Project Hope.

Middle School in Fairport is a totally different atmosphere, but it is the one he has found he loves the most.

Maher says of the students, “They are very active. Some are studious, others have a little difficulty. But that is just part of growing up. Just a whole different atmosphere than college. But it’s very good, excellent teachers in this school.”

He was so blown away by the surprise, the principal gave him the rest of the day off to spend with his family that came in from out of town. A well-deserved break for a man who’s taught far more students than most teachers ever will.

“We are just so lucky to have him in our building and each day when I see him, I think wow, he is still here and giving his all for the kids,” says Crowley.