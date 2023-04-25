VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to Gretchen Judge, our latest Golden Apple Award winner.

Judge is not only an orchestra teacher but is also a school “mom.” Emily Neenan is one of the students who nominated Judge for the award.

“We’ve all been in Orchestra the last 4 years with her and she has just been a great influence on all of our lives,” she said. “She is very understanding and takes time to get to know her students on a much deeper level than just a school basis.”

Judge came to Victor as an orchestra teacher four years ago. She’s been teaching for 30 years and her experience shows.

“When she came in, she started really filling a void of building up our music program. She has done that tenfold,” Victor High School Principal Brian Siesto says. “She teaches in the High School Intermediate building, the numbers are just exploding because she is such a wonderful teacher.”

15 students took the time to nominate Mrs. Judge for a Golden Apple Award and many of them were able to join us for the surprise.

“I started playing violin when I was four and my dad is also a music teacher, my mom is an elementary teacher and I just knew really from when I was really little I wanted to be an orchestra teacher,” says Gretchen Judge.

You can tell by listening that she is a phenomenal Orchestra teacher, but the students say she is an amazing person too and that’s why she deserved the award.

“She is definitely a school mom for many of us and we are so lucky to have her”, says Neenan.

Siesto adds, “She’s a mentor for many of them. She does private lessons for students. My own daughter has her as a private violin teacher. She is extremely caring. They gravitate towards her. She is one of those people where teaching is a true calling.

As a mom to three teenage boys, she knows how far a cabinet full of snacks and a welcoming face can go and she makes sure to go the extra mile for her students.

“I just know how busy and amazing they all are and I just try to make their Orchestra space a place that they can come to and be a little bit more relaxed and feel supported. They are all such amazing kids. I just love being here working with them,” says Judge.