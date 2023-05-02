GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to Crystal Criticos, our latest Golden Apple Award winner!

She is called a hero after her actions helped save a child choking in her class.

Giancarlo D’Angelo and his family will always be grateful to his 4th-grade teacher. Back in March during snack time, he began choking on a grape. Jackie D’Angelo describes what happened to her son.

“She turned around right away, realized he was giving the signal, thank god he knew to do that, she went behind him, took over, gave him the Heimlich, it came out and everyone was just in shock,” said Jackie.

Gio adds, “I got the grape out and then I could breathe again. I was in shock.

“We love her, we love Gio that he was smart enough to do that, and she was smart enough to help out right away. So it worked out. Thank God it worked out great. She’s amazing,” says Jackie D’Angelo.

This is Mrs. Criticos’ second year of teaching. She worked in Human Resources and Finance before changing careers because she felt teaching was her true calling.

“We’ve got to put all our love and care into these kids because they are our future. They will be leading us someday”, she says.

Frank Arvizzigno is the Principal of St. Lawrence Elementary. He says, “She really just builds great relationships with the students and their parents. The kids love her, families love her, other teachers love working with her. We really are very lucky to have Mrs. Criticos at St. Lawrence.”

Mrs. Criticos’ family was also in on the surprise. Because of them, she knows how important it is to be prepared for an emergency because many of them work in Public Safety.

“It’s one of those things, I take the training and hope to never use it, but I’m glad I do the training. It’s important everyone is trained on the Heimlich maneuver,” Criticos says.

And everyone is thankful this teacher took the time to learn. “She was so calm and with all the other students in the room she kept them calm as well. She did what she needed to do and saved his life in my opinion. She’s a hero, really is a hero.” says Principal Arvizzigno.