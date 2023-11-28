Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — This week’s Golden Apple Award winner says he loves his job because he gets a glimpse into the future every day. Brian Gallagher teaches high level science classes at Rochester’s School of the Arts.

“He does a great job of making it real for them with experiments and activities and bringing the science to life, so they do enjoy the class,” says Principal Kelly Nicastro.

Student Peyton Crony adds, “He tries to adapt to each student. So, if you’re not understanding it, he’s not going to repeat it the same way over and over. He will change his approach to make sure you understand what is happening.”

Brian Gallagher teaches Biology and Chemistry at Rochester’s School of the Arts. Peyton Crony nominated him for a Golden Apple Award because of his patience and the support he gives to students. She says, “he’ll talk to you about anything if you just need a rant or if you have questions about another class, he is happy to help. He is just very well rounded and great.”

Mr. Gallagher has been teaching for almost 20 years. “I just wanted to spread understanding of our world to the next generation really. That’s why I like science,” he says.

He teaches biology and chemistry and hopes that the lessons learned in his classroom, will help shape our future world. “I always feel like I’m interacting with tomorrow, basically,” says Gallagher.