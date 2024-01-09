HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to Ashley Oswald, our latest Golden Apple Award Winner.

According to the family who nominated her, Oswald is the reason their son will graduate High School this year.

Ashley Oswald teaches Special Education at Hilton High School. Principal Jeff Green says, “She’s a great example of what we like here at Hilton. She’s a Hilton alum, she was a teacher’s assistant here and she worked her way up to being a teacher. She really makes a really comfortable environment for all the students and is just a pleasure to work with.”

Mason Williams family nominated Ms. Oswald for a Golden Apple Award because she turned his school experience around. Mason’s mom April says, “Mason has struggled in school and then he came to High School and just flourished and meeting Ms. Oswald…. she just gets him, understands his needs. I never have to worry.”

Mason adds, “she’s the only teacher that understands my needs. My school mom if you can call it.”

Ms. Oswald tutored Mason and even checked on him during the summer when he was undergoing medical procedures. She has worked in the education field for 17 years and for the last 4 years has been teaching Special Ed at Hilton.

She couldn’t imagine doing anything else and credits a teacher she had for inspiring her.

“I had a really strong first grade teacher when I was in school and it really helped drive my passion for teaching”, Oswald says.

Principal Green says that working in Special Ed can be challenging. “You absolutely have to be someone that just wants to be a helper, someone who wants to look out for others and help those other people be successful.”

Oswald doesn’t want to take credit for the difference she has made. She says, “It touches my heart. Mason is a wonderful kid, has a really good family and he supports us, and the family supports us, and teacher and staff and respect is mutual. I couldn’t do my job without having Mason to help me, so we learn from each other.”