BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — We all know that good teachers can have a lasting impact on a child’s life. But this week’s Golden Apple Award winner could actually be called a “life saver.”

Aaron Wood teaches Physical Education at Allendale-Columbia and also coaches several sports, including basketball.

Tina Duver, Allendale-Columbia Middle School Principal says, “Mr. Wood is great. Mr. Wood came to us and not only is a coach, he’s a teacher, a role model, and kids love him. From seniors all the way down to the little ones holding his hand, he really is a contributor here at AC community. We are blessed to have him.”

But one family feels particularly blessed.

“I don’t think we can ever express our gratitude enough,” says parent Audrey McLendon.

McLendon’s son Sean plays basketball on the modified team. After an away game last month, he began choking on a hot dog.

Sean McLendon says, “I went like this to Mr. Wood [shows choking symbol] he got it unlogged, and I was safe.”

“His father and I were not there but thankfully Coach Wood noticed right away and was able to jump into action and save his life,” says Sean’s mother Audrey.

They thought a Golden Apple Award was one way to thank him, and we agreed.

This is Mr. Wood’s 6th year teaching. He says he was just in the right place at the right time.

“I just saw Sean needed a little help and I was there, and I was lucky enough to help him, so I was just doing my job,” Wood said.

But for the McLendon family, it was work that will never be forgotten.

“He cares about the students and he’s able to be there I guess, if you need something”, says Sean.