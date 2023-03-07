Fairport, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to Mrs. Holly Brown of Brooks Hill Elementary in Fairport for being our newest Golden Apple Award winner.

Mrs. Brown is an ENL teacher in the Fairport School District. She works with students who are learning English as a new language.

“She has the really monumental task of bringing our families and students into the fold and making them feel a part of the Brooks Hill community just like all other students,” said Brooks Hill Principal Meredith Klus.

Several families from Ukraine have recently moved into the district. One of them is Inna Khivrenko and her son Matvii. They fled Ukraine last year when the war broke out and are staying with distant relatives in Fairport.

They nominated Mrs. Brown for a Golden Apple Award because of the amazing difference she has made in Matvii’s life.

“Matvii alludes to Mrs. Brown as his second mom. He says she’s his mom away from home,” says Walter Simoni.

Matvii and Inna are staying with the Simonis at their home in Fairport until it is safe to return to Ukraine.

Holly Brown has been teaching in the U.S. for 18 years. Before that, she taught English in Japan.

“It can be a challenge, but there’s a lot of things that translate. Smiles, that feeling that you project with your students and using simple English. They do understand,” she says.

When Matvii first started here, he only understood about 16% of English. Now, thanks to Mrs. Brown he is reading books written in English. Matvii’s mom is thrilled with the progress.

“It’s amazing how she knows how to teach. It’s hard to teach small kids they mostly want to play, don’t want to work hard,” says Inna Khivrenko.

But Mrs. Brown’s caring and kind personality makes students want to learn.