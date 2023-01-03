ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to Lieselle Taylor, our latest Golden Apple Award winner!

Taylor is the Directory of Community Schools for the Rochester City School District. She isn’t a teacher but instead works behind the scenes to ensure students get access to programs. She was nominated for the award by one of her community partners, the Advantage Federal Credit Union, for her work in bringing financial literacy programs to several different city schools.

“Lieselle has been critical in getting communication with the site coordinators, teachers, figuring out what they want to do, what is best for their students and how they can really set these students up for financial goals,” said Levi Silvarole, a marketing specialist at Advantage Federal Credit Union.

Kelli Briggs is the Executive Director of Strategic and Community Partnerships for the RCSD. She says, “she really truly does care about the community. Her title is director of community schools and she definitely embodies that.”

It’s not often we surprise someone working behind the scenes at a school. But it’s a good reminder that it takes a lot of people to ensure kids needs are being met inside the classroom.

“I think it’s very important for students to understand the concept of money from very early so their futures are bright, so there’s no messing up the bills and they’ll be in a better place than we were,” Taylor said.

“We have an opportunity, especially at the ages they are now, to really build a foundation, and what better way than financial literacy,” said Briggs. “It’s something that will not only effect students now but for their futures and we also want our students to be able to teach their parents.”