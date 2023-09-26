PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to Mrs. Barbara Cain, our latest Golden Apple Award winner! She is a paraprofessional at Thornell Rd. Elementary in Pittsford.

Mrs. Cain works inside a third-grade double classroom at the school. Which means she helps about 40 students learn every day.

“She just finds every single minute to help everyone around her with the most warmth and caring approach you’ve ever seen,” says Principal Edward Foote.

Mrs. Cain was nominated for a Golden Apple Award by Sasha Dass after helping her son overcome the challenge of eating lunch with his classmates at school.

Dass says, “She’s taken him under her wing and really made it a priority to include him in lunchtime which is something he has never been able to do before.”

For the past three years Dass has been feeding her son in her car during lunchtime, but Mrs. Cain found a way to change that already this year.

“She said Sasha, I’m a teacher, a nurse and a grandmother and I’ve got him. And I thought wow, this is something that no one has been able to do for him, including me,” says Dass.

Mrs. Cain was a nurse for 40 years and started working at the school 10 years ago.

“There are no words. I am so unbelievably thankful. I love working with all the children. It has been my pleasure to work with some very special children and the fact that this is being given to me is just so unnecessary because my joy and blessing really comes from working with the children,” says Cain

And it’s clear the children love working with her too.