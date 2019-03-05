Churchville Kindergarten teacher wins Golden Apple Award

Sending your little one off to school for the first time can be hard on parents and kids alike! but parents in Churchville say one special teacher has made going to kindergarten easy and fun for everyone. That’s why several Moms nominated Mrs. Amy Francis for a Golden Apple Award.

Kelly explains how much her daughter loves Mrs. Francis, “When you send your first child to kindergarten, it’s always scary, and you don’t know what to expect……and Sydney has gone to school and loves coming here every day.”

Parents accompanied Lia Lando to help deliver the Golden Apple, balloons in hand.

Lia Lando: “Congratulations you won a Golden Apple Award!”

Mrs. Amy Francis: “Oh My Gosh! I don’t really know what to say…this is quite the surprise. Thank you!”

Lia Lando: “What do you love about teaching?”

Mrs. Amy Francis: “I love the kids. I love the excitement when they learn something new and they’re just so innocent.”

Mrs. Amy Francis says she got into teaching because she wanted to make a difference. It’s clear from the enthusiastic parents and students, that’s exactly what she’s doing. Lia Lando News 8.

