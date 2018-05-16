Cailin Pollard receives Golden Apple

Cailin Pollard went into RIT thinking she wanted to be a scientist, but the thought of lonely lab work worried her only because she loved people, so she went on to get her teaching degree at the University of Rochester.

The students at Rush-Henrietta should count themselves lucky that she did.

Students Anneliese Schmitz and Grace Monette know they scored big.

That’s why they nominated Pollard for a Golden Apple Award.

In their nomination, they wrote of Pollard, “Mrs. Pollard lightens every room she’s in. Her method of teaching engages even the most disinterested students.”

Her dedication extends beyond the last bell.

Her administrators know if they call up to her classroom after 4 pm she’ll likely still be there.

“Mrs.Pollard is student centered, she authentic, she cares about her kids she’s a content specialist but above and beyond she adds to our school community because she just cares about her class,” Dina Stathopoulos, Rush-Henrietta assistant principal, said.

Pollard broke into tears when presented with the Golden Apple Award, but easily answered why she gives so much to the classroom.

“It’s them, it’s not me. It’s always them. We have the best kids here and they make me love my job every day,” Pollard said.