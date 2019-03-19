Avon’s Mr. William Vergo wins Golden Apple Award

Mr. William Vergo loves history so much, he left his career in business to become a history teacher at Avon High School. He’s influenced generations of students and he says they’ve had an impact on him!

“I love the classroom and I love working with them. They keep us young,” explains Vergo.

He’s retiring at the end of this school year and his student, Lilly Fries, wanted to make sure he was recognized so she nominated him for a Golden Apple.

Lilly says, “Mr. Vergo is a phenomenal teacher. He is always there for all the students…like any extracurricular activity, he’s always the first person to ask you like ‘hey, how did the sporting event go?'”

Avon High School Principal Ryan Wagner says he’s an outstanding educator. Wagner says, “He has a lot of passion for teaching history and I think the kids really feed off of that energy.”

Lilly Fries helped News 8’s Lia Lando surprise Mr. Vergo with the Golden Apple and he was very appreciative.

Lia Lando: “Congratulations! We’re from channel 8. You won the Golden Apple Award!”

William Vergo: “Ahhh, thank you very much!! I am so very proud!!”

Lia Lando: “What advice do you have for future teachers?”

William Vergo: “Planning! Organization! Planning and organization and background reading and passion for a subject.”

Lia Lando: “What do you want students to take away from what you’ve taught them?”

William Vergo: “To be good to their grandparents and to be great citizens and love this country and this flag and our democracy and to keep it strong!”

That’s just some of the advice students say they appreciate. Lilly Fries tells us, “I’m just so glad that he could receive this award because he truly deserves this more than anything!”