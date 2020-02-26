Golden Apple: Mrs. Barbara Florack

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A teacher in West Irondequoit is being recognized for her hard work and kindness. Student Stetson Jameson says, “I like school.” He says he’s enjoying his first year at Colebrook with his kindergarten teacher Barbara Florack, “because she’s nice,” explains Stetson.

Mrs. Barbara Florack has been teaching for 2 decades. Principal Kathleen Bush says, “She’s seen kindergarten really grow over the years. We’ve done full day kindergarten the past four years and she was one of the lead teachers on all the committees.”

Principal Bush nominated Mrs. Florack for a Golden Apple and was with us when we presented the award.

“I hope they all remember to be learners for the rest of their lives.”



— Mrs. Barb Florack, 22 years teaching kindergarten at Colebrook School.



Here is the story & surprise! Congrats on your Golden Apple Award!🍏 Thanks @lialandotv & @News_8 https://t.co/fZaTi3ETC5 pic.twitter.com/HXSsZOrolW — West Irondequoit CSD (@WestIrondequoit) February 26, 2020

Lia Lando: Congratulations! We’re from channel 8 and you won a Golden Apple Award!

Barbara Florack: Oh my gosh! Thank you so much! I’m so excited. Thank you! (clapping)

We asked her what she loves about her job and she responded, “This! Right here! These kids, right here. They’re amazing! We’re reading right now. Just to see them grow is spectacular.”

She remembers when she decided to become a teacher and says, “I didn’t have any kids of my own and I always knew that I wanted to be a part of their lives, and to watch them grow into young adults. The most rewarding part of my job is when they see themselves being true friends. I hope they all rememebr to be learners for the rest of their lives.”

While Florack is involved in various aspects of education, the students appreciate her kindness the most. Stetson says, “I just like Mrs. Florack because she’s a nice teacher!”

Another reminder of how a little kindness goes a long way.