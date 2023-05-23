ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to Levi Bennett, our latest Golden Apple Award winner!

Bennett is the director of student success at Vertus High School, an all-male charter school on Humboldt Street. Colleague Geno Allport was one of the people who nominated him for the award.

“There’s one thing I try to do and that’s work harder than everybody else. And there’s one guy I can’t work harder than, and that’s Levi Bennett,” Allport says.

If there’s something that needs to be done inside Vertus high school in Rochester, there’s a good chance, Levi Bennett is already taking care of it. “Any of the little events that we do, he’s here from morning until night doing that stuff. On a school day he’s here early in the morning and is one of the last ones to leave.” says Allport.

Bennett was nominated by both a colleague and a student who can see he goes above and beyond each and every day. Student David Thaxton says, “he ensures our success and student learning and gives us anything we need.”

But Bennett adds that it hardly even feels like work. “I love doing it. I love these boys, love the staff here. It’s not even work for me,” says Bennett.

He’s been in this line of work for 10 years. It all started with a summer music program. Then he came over to Vertus and brought his love for music with him.

“I started the music program here, wrote the curriculum for it and it’s been growing, producer battle and this summer we’ll be doing our first mix tape. I’m looking forward to it”, says Bennett.

Just one example of the many ways he’s making a difference.