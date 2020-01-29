Live Now
Ms. Elyse Cushman Wins Golden Apple Award

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — She’s known for being positive and going out of her way to help students. Ms. Elyse Cushman at Allen Creek Elementary, recently helped her 5th grade student who was recovering from a concussion. That’s one of the reasons she was nominated for a Golden Apple.

“She’s really nice and encouraging and she makes all the students feel included,” explains 5th grade student Amelia Swan. She says she’s having a great school year thanks to her teacher. Swan says Ms. Cushman, “Immediately made sure I felt comfortable in her classroom.”

Ms. Cushman was teaching class when News 8 surprised her with a Golden Apple.

Lia Lando: “Congratulations, We’re from Channel 8 and you just won the Golden Apple Award! Amelia nominated you!”
Elyse Cushman: “Amelia! Oh my goodness! I’m going to cry! Thanks Amelia! I’m going to cry!”
Lia Lando: “What do you like about teaching?”
Elyse Cushman: “My favorite part about teaching would be the award that you get out of seeing the kids growth.”
Lia Lando: “What do you hope all your students learn from you?”
Elyse Cushman: “That I am their biggest fan and that I believe in them and they are capable of great things!”

Cushman says she knew at a young age she wanted to work with kids. She explains, “I think my relationship with my 3rd and 4th grade teachers really changed the way I saw myself as a student and a learner. I wanted to hopefully have that impact that my teachers had on me, with students someday. I guess today would be the day!”

