Mrs. Jena Albee Wins Golden Apple

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —

A Kindergarten student in Brockport had a tough time adjusting to school but her teacher made a big difference. She and her parents are grateful for Mrs. Jena Albee, a Kindergarten Teacher at Brockport Ginther School.

Kindergarten Student Teagan Hoertz nominated her teacher for a Golden Apple Award. Teagan’s Dad, David Hoertz says his daughter often cries, “She has a lot of anxiety so when she started the school year then she was not very into it and Miss Elbee really go her into it.”

Mrs. Albee can relate. She went through the same thing as a little girl and says, “When I was in kindergarten, I cried everyday so I know what it feels like to be in Kindergarten and to not really like it. I try really hard to make my students feel loved and safe at school.”

Apparently it’s working. Despite the tears, Teagan says she looks forward to coming to school and seeing her teacher because, “She helps me learn to read books and she gives the best hugs!”

Teagan helped Lia Lando surprise Mrs. Albee in front of her class.

Lia: “Congratulations, you won a Golden Apple Award! We’re from channel 8. Teagan nominated you,”

Mrs. Jena Albee: “Oh my goodness! (speaking to Teagan) Can I give you a hug? Oh, sweatheart! Thank you! Oh my goodness! This means so much to me. I knew I wanted to be a teacher when I was 7 years old so this has been a dream come true (crying) this has been a dream of mine for my whole life so thank you! It was my first grade teacher that motivated me to be a teacher. Like I said, I cried everyday in kindergarten but she was the one who inspired me!”

Now she’s doing the same. Comforting and inspiring her students at Brockport Ginther School.