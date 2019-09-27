East Irondequoit’s Mrs. Emily Payne receives the Golden Apple Award

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new school year means the return of the Golden Apple Awards! Our first one of the season is for a teacher in the East Irondeqouit Central School District, Mrs. Emily Payne.

“I just thought because she’s a really nice teacher to me. She’s one of the good ones,” says 10th grade student Nijeylie Torres.

She is excited to recognize her science teacher at Eastridge Senior High School. Torres says Mrs. Payne is always there for her and even comes to watch her play basketball and softball.

“She’s always there for me. She sacrificed her time to come watch me,” Torres said.

Today, Torres is taking time to recognize Mrs. Payne for all she does. She accompanied Lia Lando to the classroom to surprise Paybe with a Golden Apple Award!

Lia: Mrs. Payne, congratulations! You won a Golden Apple award from channel 8. Nijeylie nominated you!

Mrs. Payne: That’s awesome!! We’re not really doing anything super exciting right now. We’re taking a test

Lia: Well this is exciting, right?

Mrs. Payne: Oh my gosh, it just made my day!

Lia: Nijeylie says you’re always here for her.

Mrs. Payne: I try. She comes in every morning and gives me a hug, which is a great way to start the day.

Lia: What do you want your students to learn from you?

Mrs. Payne: “Obviously, I want them to understand the content, but most importantly, I want them to really love to learn, enjoy coming to school and know that no matter what they have people here that care about them. Also, making connections with their teachers and their friends and their fellow classmates is super important, too”

Mrs. Payne says she’s always loved working with kids and that’s why she decided to become a teacher. She has some advice for others just starting out. Payne says:

“Take is slow and be prepared to make some mistakes along the way. That’s the best way to learn,” she said.

