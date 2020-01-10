Mrs. Catherine Torregiano Wins Golden Apple Award!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — She’s been teaching for more than 3 decades in Avon and continues to make a difference. One of her former students came back years later to nominate Mrs. Catherine Torregiano for a Golden Apple Award.

Mrs. Torregiano teaches 2nd grade at Crane Elementary school. She’s says she knew she wanted to be a teacher when she was just a kid.

“I actually read a book about a child who really struggled academically when I was in 7th grade and it motivated me to want to help kids.”

She remembers helping a young boy named Cory Daniels. He moved to Avon from the city and needed some TLC.

She explains, “I had Cory in high school. He had a tough childhood and needed people to care about him.”

Mrs. Torregiano did just that and Cory will never forget it. He nominated her for a Golden Apple but didn’t make it in time for the presentation.

Channel 8 surprised Mrs. Torregiano while she was teaching a class.

Lia Lando: “We’re from Channel 8 and you won a Golden Apple Award, congratulations!

Catherine Torregiano: “Oh my goodness, wow!”

Lia explained that Cory nominated her but wasn’t expected to make it to the presentation. Cory ended up surprising everyone and showed up at the end.

Mrs. Torregiano reacted, “Oh my gosh! oh my gosh. Boys and girls this is a student I had a long time ago, Cory and he’s the one who made this happen today.”

Cory explained to the class, “I’m so happy that she was able to take me from a place where I came from to be able to get further in life. Today I own a small business. I was able to buy a home.”

Mrs. Torregiano has been teaching for 34 years. She’s says it’s not always easy but it’s worth it especially when she hears from old students like Cory.

“It is hard, hard work. I think one of the toughest jobs but the most important job because it’s our future,” she says.