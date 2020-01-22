Kendall Teacher Wins Golden Apple Award!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Adjusting to a new school can be challenging but a teacher can make it a lot easier. That’s what happened at Kendall Elementary school. Mr. Justin Staebell continues to make one young man feel very welcome.

Justin Staebell has deep roots at Kendall Elementary. It’s where he went to school and fell in love! “I met my wife Jenny here in 6th grade,” he recalls. Staebell says it took a little trial and error before he realized Kendall is where he wanted to work. He remembers trying a career as a mechanic and says, “I had a really great boss who said Justin you’re not a good mechanic. You need to find another profession.”

His passion, humor and positive attitute is what makes him so popular among students and staff. Student Anthony Seymour says, “He’s funny in class but he doesn’t always have to be funny. He explains everything before he does it.” Principal Heather Eysaman says, “His humor in the classroom is amazing! He always has the kids giggling and laughing and adults as well.”

Staebell says he familiar with the Golden Apple. He remembers, “Many years ago Mrs. gazer who’s retired recieved the Golden Apple Award. I think close to 20 years ago and I thought she was the best teacher ever and I was lucky enough to get her room and I’ve been here now for 16 years!”

16 years and he’s finally getting his own, thanks to Anthony Seymour and his Mom’s nomination. Channel 8 surprised him in front of a classroom full of students.

Lia: “We’re from channel 8 and you won a Golden Apple. Anthony nominated you. Congratulations!”

Mr. Justin Staebell: “Geez! would you stop it! Oh Anthony! We were just talking the other day how it feel like you’ve been here all year long!”

If you knwo Mr. Staebell, you know he’s very positive! He talks to his students about the importance of looking on the bright side and says, “There’s some success in anything that you do and hang on to that success and forget about what was really hard and just come back to it another day in a positive way.”

He was very positive about receiving the Golden Apple Award and thankful to his student. “Oh my goodness! This is such an amaxzing thing. Thank you Anthony! I always wanted to meet one of these teachers,” he told a cheering classroom. Now he’s one of them.