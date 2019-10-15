Golden Apple: Mr. Michael Childs

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — This week’s Golden Apple Award goes to Mr. Michael Childs, a physics teacher at Hilton Central High School.

Braiden Wingrove is a blind cross-country athlete. His teacher, Michael Childs, helps him navigate the course.

“I wouldn’t be able to run without Mr. Childs,” said Wingrove.

A former student, Erin Marble, said Mr. Childs does things like that often.

“The whole him running cross country with Braiden, he does that kind of thing all the time. He goes out of his way to help students,” said Marble.

Marble is now a teacher, which she credits to Mr. Childs.

“Mr. Childs was my teacher for three years in high school, and I went here. It’s like full circle so literally I would not teach if it weren’t for Mr. Childs,” said Marble.

So many people at Hilton Central High School have a story about how Mr. Childs has helped them.

“As a parent of a child with autism, I understand the challenges of it and when I see Mike going out of his way helping these children… it’s amazing and it’s inspiring,” said teacher Carl Gaupp.

These are only a few reasons he was selected for a Golden Apple Award.

Childs constantly talks about ‘kids over content’, taking time out of his busy schedule to help students like Braiden.

“He’s my superstar right now. We just finished our first race on Monday,” said Childs.

Childs advice to to other teachers?

“Just go with your heart. Try to connect with the kids and I think that’s the biggest impact.”