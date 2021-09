This cooler flow is going to hang tight for the remainder of the week as Rochester remains on the fringe of a trough of low pressure and a building ridge of warmth just to our west. While it's a close call, it appears the cooler air associated with the trough will win this battle through the weekend.

Our coolest day/night is expected to be Thursday with highs struggling to touch 60 degrees and temps dropping into the middle 40s Thursday night/Friday morning. Minus a few passing lake showers late Wednesday into early Thursday, the remainder of our workweek looks quiet. Models remain unsure with the evolution of our weekend. An active upper level flow continues to raise suspicions of weekend showers, and more models are starting to latch onto this solution. Given that active flow aloft, it seems prudent to introduce a 30% rain risk both Saturday and Sunday. As higher resolution models start coming online in the next 48 hours, we'll start to get a better feel for things. For now, it's hard to imagine rain will be widespread. But it's also tough to see a path where at least a few showers don't develop. Stay tuned.