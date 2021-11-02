Golden Apple: Congratulations to Nicole McCoy!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to this week’s Golden Apple Winner — Nicole McCoy!

Mrs. McCoy is a teacher at 58 World of Inquiry and she was nominated one of her 4th grade students, Demetrice, and his mom.

“I nominated her because she made his first year awesome over zoom, like he did not want to go to school, but she made it happen. He was willing to get up every morning and go to school every day,” said ShaTorra Ashford, the parent and guardian of Demetrice.

Demetrice said Mrs. McCoy taught him so much and that she’s “the best teach in the world.”

On Monday, News 8, Demetrice and his mom, and McCoy’s family, friends, and coworkers surprised McCoy with a Golden Apple Award.

“Mrs. McCoy exemplifies what we want from all our teachers. She’s a very caring, hard working, and loving teacher, and it makes us absolutely proud that our students feel that love and that interest in the classroom to nominate one of our teachers,” said Principal Kwame Donko-Hanson.

McCoy said she was “speechless” when she received the award. She’s been a teacher for 14 years and attributed her love of teaching to her students.

“They are just as much my children as my own children and I think that they know that I love them with all my heart and I refer to them like my own kids,” McCoy said. “I love coming to work every day.”

McCoy’s mom and dad were there to surprise her on Monday and said they are incredibly proud of their daughter.

“She’s just amazing. She’s got it, she’s a teacher and always wanted to be,” said Judy Brye, McCoy’s mother. “She’s always had that mentality of being a teacher. She was always the one playing the teacher with all the kids in the neighborhood.”

With the last year of the pandemic changing the way students learn, parent say it’s even more important to shine a light on the important work teachers do.

“It’s important because you never know what’s going on at home. Their teachers are their outlets because they will talk to the teachers before they even talk to the parents sometimes,” Ashford said.

Congratulations to Mrs. McCoy for winning a Golden Apple Award!

If you know any teachers you think should be nominated for a Golden Apple Award, you can fill out a form here.