ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Blue Cross Arena announced Wednesday that proof of vaccination will be required for Amerks games, Knighthawks games, concerts, and events, for all fans ages 12 and up, beginning September 29.

Officials say for all events between September 29 and November 2, guests will be permitted to enter the venue with a minimum of one vaccine dose. They say beginning November 3, guests must be fully vaccinated, with two weeks past since the completion of a two-dose series, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine.