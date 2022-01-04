Golden Apple: Congratulations to Jennifer Hall!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to our next Golden Apple Award winner, Jennifer Hall!

Hall has been a teacher at Victor Primary School for five years, but she’s been teaching in the community for a total of 18.

Jessica Evangelista-Balduzzi, an aid at Victor Primary School, nominated Hall for the award. Evangelista-Balduzzi’s two twin daughters have had Hall as a teacher for 2nd and 3rd grade.

“She realized very early on that the twins were very different and needed different things educationally. She is the one who celebrates their individuality and their differences,” Evangelista-Balduzzi said. “She has worked tirelessly throughout this pandemic, through hybrid learning, back to school full-time, to make sure that their needs are met, not only academically but socially and emotionally as well.”

Evangelista-Balduzzi’s daughters, Gabriella and Gianna, both enjoy having Mrs. Hall as a teacher as well.

“She’s very nice and she just helps us with a lot of things,” Gabriella said. Gianna added that Mrs. Hall “helps us push through our goals.”

During the ups and downs of the pandemic, Mrs. Hall has remained calm, encouraging and positive. Evangelista-Balduzzi said she has made the class not just a place to learn, but a community for students. She also applauded Hall for using her personal time outside of work to really connect with families and be there for her students.

“Families have had a really difficult two to three years during the pandemic and to have a constant force, a constant support, and someone you know has your children’s back is just incredible and it’s such a blessing,” Evangelista-Balduzzi said.

She added that Mrs. Hall always strives to help kids grow and have the mindset that it’s not just about the outcome or being perfect, but about learning through the process.

When News 8 awarded Hall with the Golden Apple, she said it’s her students who make her love her job so much.

“It means the world to know that some of my kiddos nominated me and their parents, because these are the reasons why I am here and it just kind of makes you feel like you are making a difference and so it makes it worth it,” Hall said.

“My favorite part is watching them grow, getting to know them as people, and just seeing them just flourish and just having fun with them.”

TODAY: Our next #GoldenApple winner comes from @VictorSchools. Jennifer Hall teaches elementary students at Victor Primary School and is known for meeting students' educational, social and emotional needs.

Heidi Robb, the principal at Victor Primary School, said it was exciting to see Mrs. Hall win the award, especially after a couple of difficult years with the pandemic.

“Jenn just has such a big heart, as do so many of the staff here, and really that’s what it’s about, is building these strong relationships with our students and with our families so that they can be the best that they can be,” Robb said.

Congratulations to Mrs. Hall for winning the Golden Apple Award!

