Rain fell throughout Tuesday and amounts crested near two inches for many. That led to flooding across the Finger Lakes with isolated flooded roadways.

Our morning looks mostly cloudy but mostly dry as temperatures in the upper 40s warm into the middle 50s through the afternoon. Continued northerly flow could result in a few low clouds, but our thinking remains the same in partial sunshine developing later in the day. Thursday looks great too with partly cloudy skies and highs around 60 degrees. Another system will affect the area late Friday into Friday night, spreading another round of soaking rain into the region. This rain will taper to showers Saturday with rain chances falling further into Halloween Sunday.