Golden Apple Awarded to Teacher Dena Knight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — She’s known as a teacher with a big heart and a knack for making parents and students feel at ease.

Lia Lando presents this week’s Golden Apple Award to Mrs. Dena Knight. She’s a Kindergarten teacher at Paul Road School.

When kids look back on their first year at paul Road School, they’ll likely have fond memories of their teacher, Mrs. Dena Knight like Tara Budgen and her brother, Cooper do.

Tara is in 4th grade now and smiles when she thinks back on Kindergarten and Mrs. Knight. She says, “it was fun. She is very nice. She is like very respectful to people.” Principal Peter Hens agrees, “She’s a Mom, too. She has 2 little ones at home so she gets it. She gets it from the teacher’s point of view. She gets it from the Mom point of view. And that’s why she’s getting a Golden Apple Award.

Principal Hens: “Mrs. Knight, can I see you for a second? You have a visitor.”

Lia Lando: “We’re from Channel 8 and you won a Golden Apple Award! Tara and Cooper nominated you! Congratulations.”

Mrs. Dena Knight: (hugging Cooper and Tara) “Thank you so much!”

Lia Lando: “What do you like about teaching?”

Mrs. Knight: “The kids. I just love working with children. I’ve wanted to work with children my whole life and this is just an honor. Like I can’t even believe this!”

Lia Lando: “What advice do you have for future teachers or people who are thinking about getting into the profession?”

Mrs. Knight: “Make a connection with the children. Take a moment everyday to build a relationship with just one student.”

She says she’ll always remember her kindergarten teacher and she hopes her students will rememember her.