Closings
Golden Apple Award: Renee Robinson

Golden Apple Award
She’s a mom of four, and a second grade teacher at Village Elementary School in Hilton — and like so many others, she misses her students.

Renee Robinson is doing all she can to stay connected virtually and we recognized her with a Golden Apple Award.

Like so many of us, Renee never imagined she’d like through something like this, being forced to teach virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s very hard being away from my students.” She went from spending hours a day in front of a class, to hosting daily zoom lessons and nighttime bed stories — her students loved it.

“Mrs. Robinson is the best second grade teacher ever. She reads to us on zoom and we have dance parties!”

“Hi! I’m Riley and I want to give a shout out to Ms. Robinson for being a positive role model to our class.”

Robinson said it helps her to see their faces. “I’ve done personal Facetime phone calls to the kids and it gives us so much motivation when we see one another.”

Students and parents wanted to thank her so they organized a parade and nominated her for a Golden Apple Award.

“My students arranged for a birthday parade with a police escort coming down my street and I could do nothing but cry,” She said. “It is amazing that these families took time out of their day to honor me and show me the love.”

Renee says even though teaching has changed for now, one thing remains constant. “My students truly are my heart my colleagues are my family and I am truly blessed to be in a profession that people respect and this award just means the world to me.”

While she can’t wait to be back in the classroom with her students, she’s making the best of the current situation and hopes others will too. 

