Golden Apple Award: Mr. Robert Swaisgood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Sophomores at Churchville-Chili say they were in class when they decided to nominate their teacher for a Golden Apple Award. He’s an Earth Science teacher who goes out of his way to bond with students.

Mr.Robert Swaisgood is known for his home-made costumes, incluging Buzz Lightyear. He remembers the first time he wore it to class and says the students, “were surprised because I had my head on and they didn’t know who I was.” Swaisgood says having a good time is, “as important as the learning sometimes because if you don’t like being here why do the job?”

Sophomores Collin Curley and Mitchell Sauer say they love coming to class because of Mr. Swaisgood. Curley says, “He’s always there to help us out and he always has a really good attitude and he’s really funny.” Sauer adds, “He’s able to like joke around with us and make the class fun so even if it’s a hard class we’re able to have fun.”

Curley and Sauer had fun surprising him in front of a class full of students.

Lia Lando: “We’re from Channel 8 and you won a Golden Apple Award! Congratulations!”

Robert Swaisgood: “No way! You guys are killing me.”

Lia Lando: “What do you love about teaching?”

Robert Swaisgood: “These guys. It’s the opportunity to share information with everybody and see stuff they don’t really get to see.”

Lia Lando: “What do you hope they learn from you besides the content your teaching?”

Robert Swaisgood: “How to think. How to think. If they can think they can do anything. Everyday I learn something from them and share information with them.”