Golden Apple Award: Melissa Morales At Terry Taylor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Parents say a Speech Pathologist at Terry Taylor Elementary School in Spencerport goes out of her way to help students. Mrs. Melissa Morales was recognized with a Golden Apple Award for her hard work.

1st grader Jack Oetinger has had a tough time adjusting to school. His Dad credits his teacher, Mrs. Melissa Morales for helping him feel comfortable and welcome. We asked Jack why he loves his teacher so much. Jack says, “cause she gives us prizes and stickers (and) we get to play basketball.”

Jack’s Dad wrote the nomination urging us to select Mrs. Morales for a Golden Apple. He says she even came to Jack’s house recently to help him get on the bus, which he has missed several times this school year.

Mrs. Morales says it’s her job and she loves it. Morales explains, “I love being with the kids! You know anyday you wake up and you feel you can’t do another day and you get here and brighten right up.”

She brightened up when we surprised her in class.

Lia Lando: “We’re from channel 8 and you won a Golden Apple Award. Jack nominated you. Congratulations!”

Melissa Morales: “What? Wow! How exciting! Jack you did this? Can I get a hug from you? Thank you Jack! This is so sweet.”

Lia Lando: “Why did you get into teaching?”

Melissa Morales: “I’m a speech pathologist and I knew I wanted to be in the education field but I kind of liked the science aspect a little bit more. I get a chance to do that in this position.”

Her advice for others who want to become teachers, “Just stick with it and it’s a great job to have,” says Morales.