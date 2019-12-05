Flower City School 54’s Ms. Terri Hilbert wins the Golden Apple Award

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Kindergarten can be a tough new experience for students and parents, but thanks to a teacher at Flower City School 54, the transition this year has been easy and fun.

Ms. Terri Hilbert is this week’s winner of the Golden Apple Award!

Leslie Thierry says Hilbert teaches respect, independence, and other valuable lessons, and that’s why she nominated her teacher for the award and principal Lasha Evans says the students love her.

“She’s passionate, she’s committed to students, she loves kids,” Evans said. “Teaching kidergarten is not an easy job, and hse makes it fun. I couldn’t think of a better and more deserving teacher to receive the award.”

What does Hilbert enjoy most about teaching?

“It’s a challenge, the kids haven’t changed, they need what they need,” Hilbert said. “They need structure, they need routine, and I enjoy giving that to them. They’re my kids, I treat them like my children.”

