Churchville-Chili’s Mrs. D’Angelo wins Golden Apple Award

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Students at Chestnut Ridge Elementary School in the Churchville-Chili School District say they love to go to art class. They look forward to the next project and spending time with their teacher.

That’s why Mrs. Ariana D’Angelo was nominated for a News 8 Golden Apple Award.

Chestnut Ridge first grader Amber Page said she loves her art teacher — Mrs. D’Angelo.

“Because she gives hugs and she teaches me new art things and she throws an art show for all the kids,” said Page.

The students weren’t the only ones to recognize D’Angelo’s dedication.

“Mrs. D’Angelo is so caring and so creative. She just really connects with every kid in this building,” said the Principal of Chestnut Ridge School Kim Hale.

Page was the one who surprised D’Angelo with the exciting news of her award.

“I love these kids so much! They are the most amazing part of what I do. They are awesome artists. They have creative imaginations! I hope that they realize how amazing each and every one of them are. I hope that they realize that they can change the world. My advice for teachers would be to pour your heart into what you do..to get to know these amazing young people.” Ariana D’Angelo

