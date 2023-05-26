ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — We are on the cusp now of Memorial Day weekend, and no doubt, many of you are set to go for the three-day break. This year is expected to see a jump in folks hitting the roadways: AAA is expecting 42.3 million Americans will take a trip of 50 miles or more, up 7% from 2022.

Uber driver Dave Myers plans to make some money this weekend. He, like many, was grumpy at the gas pumps. He takes comfort in knowing he’s not alone with these costs.

“We’re all in it together you know?” he said on the $3.75 per gallon price.

Uber driver Dave Myers

But with gas prices down about $0.80 per gallon from this time last year, Richard Woods is taking a considerable road trip. “We’re going to Arkansas. (To see) my mother, kids, family,” he said.

Richard Woods, driving to Arkansas

Linda has a shorter trek to Syracuse; she’s planning to fuse Memorial Day in with other things. “Well, my grandson lives there and he’s having a birthday party for his son and so we’re going to combine them all together,” said Linda.

And hey — sometimes not having big plans — are the best plans.

“Cooking and eating,” said Cornelius Baptiste.

“Definitely going to barbecue and swim. Hop in the pool — and hopefully sleep,” said Anyar Majak (We’re pretty sure it’s the pool and then sleep, not sleeping in the pool).

And speaking of barbequing, you better have some fruits and vegetables for this kid. “I’m going to play games and eat healthy!” said little Quasari.

Young fella here excited to eat healthily

And a few, taking to the skies, Nazif was at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport heading to the Big Apple. “Just going to see family. It’s going to be a long weekend,” he said.

Matthew Izard is going to Boston. He paused to remember what Memorial Day means. His grandfather was a pilot in World War II.

“He definitely lost a lot of close friends just like that (snaps) next to him,” he said.

And to further hit home the full weight of this weekend, News 8 spoke to a Gold Star father on Winton Road filling up his tank. He’ll be spending time with his fallen son at the cemetery.

“My son died in Iraq in 2007. Corporal Reynold Armand was my son. Is my son,” said Carl Armand. News 8 asked what he missed the most about his son. “Too much. So much. I mean, the holidays and Christmas time … all the family stuff,” he said choking up.

Cpl. Armand was assigned to the 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force in Camp Lejeune. He died on August 7, 2007, in Balad, Iraq.

Carl Armand lost his son during the Iraq War in 2007

Armand is a reminder that many Gold Star parents across the US will be honoring the legacies of their fallen children this Memorial Day who died in defense of this nation.