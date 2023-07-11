RUSHVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, or DEC, is looking to improve the hundreds of trails in our region, and hundreds more throughout the state.

It begins with information available at the kiosks found at the trailheads. Now, patrons can contribute to their future upgrades: on-the-go.

By scanning a QR code on the kiosks, hikers can fill out a survey to share their input. The survey launched back in January, and will remain available online through the end of the year.

“I hope it just makes it easier for people to get out and enjoy what we have. We have a lot of public lands. There’s 60,000 acres of state forest just in this region alone,” said Tad Norton, DEC forester with Region 8.

As DEC officials described, many of the kiosks are in need of upgrades.

“We are trying to make these as useful as possible for everyone that can use them. We already do include the maps, trail maps, things like that. We’re trying to include more information on the trail itself, including accessibility features,” said Andrea Linton, director of DEC public outreach.

With a large increase in demand to get outdoors from the start of the pandemic, officials add the focus on better safety measures is crucial. They cited numerous rescue missions in the last few years.

“Part of this is we also want to give people information on what they’re going to be doing, what they’re going to be experiencing, and what they should do when they get there,” said Linton.

“It’s directing people to where that information is, wherever that might be,” said Norton.

For more information provided by the DEC, visit their website.