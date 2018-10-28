GoFundMe page started to help victims of synagogue shooting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PITTSBURGH, P.A. (KRON-TV) - A GoFundMe page has been set up for the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre that left 11 people dead.

As of 10 p.m. the “Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting" page.

had already raised $227,232 of its million dollar goal.

“This fundraiser is meant to help the congregation with the physical damages to the building, as well as the survivors and the victims’ families. Respond to this hateful act with your act of love today. All funds raised will directly go to the Tree of Life Congregation from GoFundMe, and there is no third party intermediary,” the fundraiser posted.