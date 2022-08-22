WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — NASCAR fever was running high at Watkins Glen International as the track’s grandstand saw another sellout in 2022.

NASCAR announced that the WGI grandstand was sold out for the seventh consecutive year for the NASCAR Cup Series race on August 21, 2022.

“Weekends like this show why Watkins Glen International fans are the best in motorsports,” said WGI President Michael Printup. “After last year’s first-ever camping sellout, we added even more spaces – and the fans responded by filling those. I’m so proud of our team at The Glen who has worked hard to ensure all our fans have plenty of entertainment and excitement to accompany the great racing all weekend.”

NASCAR also said that the WGI sellout followed the first sellout of Michigan International Speedway’s infield campsite since 2012.

On Saturday, Chase Elliott won the Cup pole, edging Larson for the top spot. Larson won the Cup Series at WGI in 2021. Larson also won the Xfinity Series Race at WGI on August 20, 2022.