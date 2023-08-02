ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police tell us Herley Williams, who was arrested this week in connection to a July homicide in the city, had two prior convictions for criminal possession of a weapon. He also had separate warrants for failing to appear in court on already pending charges.

This particular arrest is prompting Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter to speak out, saying he feels like he is continuing to send his deputies into a “hurricane”.

When it comes to topics like bail reform, Sheriff Baxter tells News 8 that with the recent Williams case, and of course, with this year’s ongoing trend of car break-ins and thefts, particularly among teens, any progress made is simply not enough. Some changes incorporated as part of Hochul’s budget this year included replacing the “least restrictive condition” standard, but it did not go as far as adding dangerousness or public safety considerations to pretrial decision-making.

“This is the world we’re living in of chaotic law. And they keep on making little tweaks to it – step in the right direction, I applaud the Governor, I applaud her — she moved the needle forward but not…about 10%,” Sheriff Baxter says.

In the discussion, the Sheriff recognizes there are deeply rooted and several factors contributing to each incident. However, he explains that the type of action he is hoping to see is more immediate. Statistics: not something he’s considering here.

“What a great thing to hide behind, ‘Oh, statistics don’t show it, statistics are going down…’ they take credit….what are you talking about? There’s still 40 people shot, there’s three people shot, there’s one: is there a stat that’s good?” says Sheriff Baxter.

“We’re talking about people being destroyed right, death and mayhem, and yet people are going, oh stats are up, stats are down — you don’t have stats to prove anything. I don’t know what stats you want. Go and help me pick up the bodies off the ground,”

In terms of any suggestions for short-term solutions, News 8 asked the Sheriff if he would be willing to have MCSO host and or organize a roundtable discussion with stakeholders, as he’s suggested, to which he responded as follows:

“Oh, 1,000% and the idea we’ve been asking for years — but again, I don’t want to look backward; today, we have an opportunity, right? Today we got a little time on our hands, or we can make time in our schedules if we can’t find it. You know, people say it in cliche statements all the time and in press conferences and in other places: the number one job of government is public safety. Well, if that’s true, then either we’re unethical, or we’re not doing it. We’re incompetent. Which one is it? Because we can’t say ‘we’re doing the best we can’ in public safety right now.”

Another change made in Bail Reform this year includes specifying mental health and Drug Treatment Within the Mandatory Programming Option.

Any of the changes formally went into effect as of June.