GM strike shows no signs of slowing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United Auto Workers Union strike against General Motors shows no signs of slowing.

Wednesday marks halfway through the second week of the strike, making it the longest walkout at GM since 1970.

The union is demanding higher wages, better health care and more job security. 1,400 GM workers have been laid off.

Local lawmakers joined the picket line on Lexington Avenue in Rochester this week.

“General motors when they had a time in need this country, every tax payer in this nation stepped up to lift up that company and save them with the ail out now when they are seeing record progress and are doing very well for themselves,” said New York State Assemblymember of the 136 District, Jamie Romeo. “We need the corporation to do the same for their workers.”

Talks are still happening, but no deals have been made so far.

A rally was scheduled for 5 p.m. on Wednesday outside the Lexington Avenue plant in Rochester.