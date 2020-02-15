Giving those laid off by RCSD another shot at employment

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) 13 schools and organizations from across the region attended a job fair at the Memorial Art Gallery in Rochester, to help teachers laid off by the Rochester City School District. Superintendent Terry Dade and other RCSD representatives, say they want the transition to be smooth and quick for all impacted employees.



“Terry Dade, our new superintendent, he’s all about family and this is an opportunity to try to make an attempt to restore, or provide job opportunities for those families that have been impacted by the layoffs,” says Harry Kennedy, Chief of Human Resources for RCSD.

Adrian Hale with the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, says it was a rally for those hit hardest. “Everything from Hilton, to Pittsford, to Webster, to Churchville-Chili, Harley…I mean you name it, the community came together to support,” says Hale.



Impressed, schools at the fair say they’re actively hoping to recruit those they spoke with so they stay in the education field.



“We intend to go back and reach out to them or bring them into the district and find opportunities that will be a good fit for them,” says Scott Massie, Hilton Central School District.

“I’m glad to see a lot of neighboring school districts that came out, different organizations, it was good to talk with some folks who have different backgrounds and might appeal to us,” says Lars Kuelling, Academic Dean at Harley School.

Looking ahead, there are 800 additional positions on the line at the school district if they can’t secure $35 million more dollars from Albany by school year’s end. If those cuts come through, Kennedy says they’ll be ready to support and be transparent.



“Without a doubt, there will definitely be more job fairs if in fact that were to happen,” says Kennedy.