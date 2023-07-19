ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Powerball Jackpot now stands at an estimated $1 billion.

The drawing, happening Wednesday at 11 p.m., and the Mega Millions at an estimated $720 million with a drawing Friday.

News 8 stopped by World Wide News on St. Paul to speak to some, tickets in hand, on what they would do should they win big.

News 8 found Perfecto playing not just Powerball, but every game inside the store. He just wants to win… anything. And if he does, his heart is in the right place.

“(If) I have a lot of money I can help a lot of people, they need money,” said Perfecto.

And that’s a trend. James Quinn says he would “donate some of it to charity.”

The Rodriguez Brothers want to take care of their mother.

“(We would) go to Puerto Rico and buy a house for (our) mom,” one said.

Helping others — and getting out of Rochester was also a hot ticket.

“I would help my family go around the world,” said Neftali Torres.

Some had very specific places in mind.

“I’d go to Israel back home, from our homeland where we’re all from,” said Devon Freeman.

“Europe. Germany,” said Richard Kelly, adding his kids live there.

Some say though, traveling the good old USA is just fine.

“I’d probably start in Texas… Florida,” said one man who added, “I’d invest at least half of it in Bitcoin.”

Investing to build more. Rashida Bowens likes that.

“Invest in profit only. I wouldn’t even want to spend it,” she said.

On not spending, she might be on to something. Willie in a hat and sunglasses said someone might “do him in” if he wins money. His advice for everyone is to stay away.

Now, the chances of winning are indeed quite slim, but if you never try… you’ll never know. The winner can choose between a lump sum, or winnings paid in yearly increments.

You can check the winning numbers for Powerball here, and the winning numbers for Mega Millions here.