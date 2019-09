VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) – A summer staple in the town of Victor has closed. Giovanni’s Lunch Cart served the community with homemade meals for more than 30 years.

Giovanni is now 78 years old and already retired once. He owned a restaurant for 18 years and decided to call it quits, but he got tired of the slow pace.

On Saturday he said it’s time to hang up his apron for good.