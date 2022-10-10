UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As winter approaches, many residents may be wondering how they can plan to pay their heating bills. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $1 billion secured in emergency supplemental low-income home energy assistance funding, with $60 million dollars specifically for New York State.

“As these days get shorter and the weather gets colder one of the areas of my focus is to make sure that all Utica residents not only have a safe home but also can heat their home,” Gillibrand said in Utica on Monday. “One of the things that we’ve worked so hard on is making sure that families can afford heating.”

The low-income home energy assistance program, known as LIHEAP, is a federal program that helps millions of Americans heat their homes.

LIHEAP has helped over 1 million New York households, and in 2021 and 2022 Oneida County households have received over $17 million of assistance through this program.

“This program really helps families to stay warm we don’t want fires breaking out in the winter because people are using unsafe measures to keep their families warm,” Gillibrand said. “We have families that are working two jobs to put food on their table and being warm shouldn’t be a concern right now.”

While the 2021-2022 HEAP year closed in July for Monroe County, households can apply for HEAP benefits next year through Monroe County.