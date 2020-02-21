Gigi’s Playhouse rolls out the red carpet

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — GiGi’s Playhouse Rochester will host its “Red Carpet Affair” on March 14 at the Floreano Riverside Convention Center in Rochester.

The evening will start at 6:00 p.m.

GiGi’s Playhouse Rochester President Jennifer Bustamante and Vice President Jen Guerreri discussed the organization’s big fundraiser and GiGi’s growth Friday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“We’re really excited this year,” said Guerreri. “It starts at 6 O’Clock at the Convention Center. We already have over 375 tickets sold. It’ll probably be our biggest event this year.”

Guerreri said most of the sponsorships are already sold out. In addition, there will be a professional auctioneer this year. “We have casino tables, dancing, open bar, of course, a silent auction and live auction. It’s going to be a fun night,” she said.

The will be an actual red carpet. “It’s a Hollywood theme and people are getting very dressed up,” said Bustamante. “It’s just going to be an elegant night. We thought for our fifth year, it’s a pretty special time for us. We’ve been doing this for a while, and we need to raise a lot of money.”

Five years after opening in Rochester, GiGi’s Playhouse – located in Village Gate – is thriving. “Our programs are booming,” Bustamante said. “We have multiple sessions of different programs just to accommodate the needs. We’re striving to have everyone come in and utilize the playhouse. We have karate, cooking classes, I mean we’re busting at the seams.”

A recent grant from the Golisano Foundation is fully implemented as well. “This session, our 10-week session, we have over 33 individuals that are actually doing the speech one-on-one for one hour at a time each week,” explained Guerreri. “It’s been fantastic. But we’re kind of running out of space because at the same time we have handwriting, and we have math one-on-one, and we have literacy one-on-one.”

Over 400 families are now served by GiGi’s Playhouse Rochester. “When we first opened our doors, we were like – where is everybody?” recalls Guerreri. “Now we’re like – wow! Every time you go into the playhouse, there’s something going on, which is fantastic.”

To join the fun at this year’s “Red Carpet Affair” and learn more about GiGi’s Playhouse Rochester, visit their website for tickets and more.