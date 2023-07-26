ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ghost guns are increasingly becoming an issue in Rochester, being linked to various crimes and even homicide.

Just Wednesday morning, the Rochester Police Department recovered one following an investigation. This, while the federal government works to further combat the issue. RPD recovered a ghost gun while executing a search on Van Auker Street Wednesday morning.

On the federal level, new legislation could create another measure to further prevent ghost guns from coming into New York State.

Ghost guns are either handguns or long guns that do not have a serial number on them, making them harder to trace.

Lieutenant Greg Bello with the Rochester Police Department says these types of guns are becoming a growing problem for Rochester over recent years.

“For example, last year, we got 58 of them. We recovered this year alone, we’re at the end of July and we’ve already recovered 50 so we’re on pace to far surpass the number from last year – which has been growing since 2020, we got about 16 of them.”

However, ghost guns can also be homemade with a 3D printer. New York State currently prohibits the purchase of a 3D printed firearm and the online sale of them, but there are no restrictions on making your own. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand wants to close that loophole with her newly announced legislation, the 3D Printed Gun Safety Act.

“This commonsense legislation will make it illegal to publish or distribute the digital blueprints that allow for 3D printing firearms. Those who shouldn’t have a gun also shouldn’t be allowed to print one.”

While Bello says they aren’t seeing many of them on the streets yet, it doesn’t mean more won’t pop up down the road. They’re working with the crime lab to identify the characteristics of these guns to be able to track where they’re coming from.

During the recovery of the ghost gun on Van Auker Street, three individuals 21 and under were taken into custody and charged with the criminal possession of a weapon.