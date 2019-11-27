Geva’s “A Christmas Carol” a family tradition for actors too

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Geva Theatre will present Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” with performances through December 29 in Rochester.

The annual holiday performances have become a treasured tradition for families and performers alike. Rob Adelman Hancock and Tess DeFlyer are back with the cast this year. They explained the appeal of the iconic show Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“Tess and I have been playing opposite one another in this production for five – it will be our sixth time,” said Hancock. “And look, we’re both still smiling!”

Hancock is reprising his role as Fred and the Apprentice Ebenezer. He discussed what keeps him coming back. “I think the spirit of the story. There’s a reason we’ve been telling this story since 1860 or whenever Charles Dickens wrote it. I think that it clicks into all the themes of the holiday season – renewal, family, and reconnecting with family. And so for me, I’m reconnecting with my Rochester family. I don’t live here, but I feel like I have a family here now, certainly in the cast and at the Geva Theatre. It’s such a wonderful organization and they’re so welcoming to their guest artists.”

It’s a homecoming for DeFlyer. She attended Nazareth College and grew up just down the Thruway. “I grew up in East Aurora, which is a little town just south of Buffalo, so I have the pleasure of coming home for Christmas every year, and Thanksgiving,” she said. “A lot of actors don’t really get that luxury I don’t think, so it’s really extra special I think for me.”

DeFlyer added, “Rob and I have known each other for a long time and I was lucky enough to be in the show as an ensemble member my very first year. So this is my seventh year. And then, you know, I’ve known Guy Paul (who plays Scrooge) since the beginning and it’s really incredible. It’s hard to find a steady job in this industry and so, not only is it a pleasure to have a job that we get to come back to every year, but we get to come home and be with each other and that’s really special.”

To experience the magic of “A Christmas Carol” get your tickets by calling (585) 232-GEVA or go online to the Geva Theatre website.